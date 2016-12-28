Bihar Government Gives Nod To 50 Per Cent Quota In Judicial Services

The Bihar government on Tuesday gave its nod for implementation of 50 per cent reservation in both subordinate and superior judicial services in the state.This means that 50 per cent quota would be implemented in appointment of both services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to fill the posts of Judicial Magistrates and Munsif Magistrates and appointments conducted by the Patna High Court to fill the posts of Additional District and Sessions Judges."In the light of the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court on September 29 in the State of Bihar vs Dayanand Singh, the cabinet today gave its nod for implementation of 50 per cent of quota for direct appointment in both subordinate judicial services and superior judicial services after having due consultation with the Patna High Court and BPSC," General Administration Department Principal Secretary Dharmendra Singh Gangwar told reporters.Mr Gangwar, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretariat Department Principal Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra, said at present there was 27 per cent reservation in the appointment of subordinate judicial services.But, with Tuesday's decision, 50 per cent posts would be filled through reservation in both services with 21 per cent posts reserved for Extremely Backward Class (EBC), 12 per cent for Backward Class, 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC) and one per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST).Of the 27 per cent reservation currently followed in the subordinate judicial services, EBC was getting 10 per cent, and SC and ST were getting 16 and one per cent respectively, he said.Mr Gangwar said the cabinet decided to implement horizontal reservation in both services, where 35 per cent reservation would be given to women in each category, besides one per cent post would be reserved for ortho-physically differently-abled persons.The BPSC had on August 13 conducted preliminary tests to fill the posts of 29th Bihar Judicial Services (Lower Division and Senior Division).