Bihar BJP Leader Murdered, Body Thrown Into Well

A leader of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was murdered and his body thrown into a well in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said on Wednesday.Krishna Shahi, who was head of the BJP's Commercial Cell in Bihar, had been missing since late Tuesday night when he failed to return home after attending a social function.His body was recovered from a well in Manjha village under Phulwaria Police Station in Gopalganj, a district police official Mohd. Imtiaz Ahmad said.Police have detained for interrogation a man and five women, after the family members of Shahi suspected their involvement in the murder.Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Ravi Ranjan Kumar said police had launched an investigation into Krishna Shahi's murder.Angry over the killing, Krishna Shahi's supporters attacked the house of suspected accused Aditya Rai, but police managed to control the situation.The BJP leaders here termed the murder of Krishna Shahi a result of complete failure of law and order in the state.