Bigg Boss Telugu: How Much Junior NTR Is Getting to Host The Show Bigg Boss Telugu marks Junior NTR's debut on television and he is excited to take up the challenge

Junior NTR in Bigg Boss Telugu. (Image courtesy: Star Maa) New Delhi: Highlights Junior NTR did not take tips from Salman Khan, who hosts Bigg Boss Hindi Junior NTR was excited about the challenge rather than his fees 'I didn't worry much about remuneration,' said Junior NTR Bigg Boss Telugu, the show's host Junior NTR was asked about his remuneration and the Jai Lava Kusa actor told media Bigg Boss is an adaptation of UK's Big Brother and 10 seasons of the show have been aired in Hindi (hosted by Salman Khan) while the first season of it Tamil version (hosted by Kamal Haasan) began last month. But Junior NTR did not take tips from either of the hosts.



"My cousin had once introduced me to the show. I must have watched a few minutes of one episode where Salman Khan was hosting. I decided not to watch the show in other languages because I didn't want to get influenced by what they (other hosts) did," he said, reported IANS.



Bigg Boss Telugu also marks Junior NTR's television debut. The actor told media that he took the offer in a jiffy because he wanted to "explore himself." He said: "When Star Maa approached me with the offer,



In Bigg Boss Telugu, 12 celebrities will be locked up in one house for 70 days. Though the list of final contestants have not revealed, reports suggest that actors Posani Krishna Murali and Tejaswi Madivada are part of the show.



Watch the new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu:





Bigg Boss Telugu will premiere on July 16.



(With IANS inputs)



