Bigamy. The Other Big Challenge For Jammu and Kashmir Police

The state's police have put out an order warning their men against second marriages

As it fights terrorism and violent street protests, the Jammu and Kashmir police is confronting a different problem - bigamy in its ranks.The state's police have put out an order warning their men against second marriages and announcing strict rules and punishment for violation of service rules. If any case emerges, action that has been prescribed against personnel should serve as a strong deterrent, officials say.Policemen found to have taken second wives will lose a year's increment at the very least. Tougher action has been suggested.The move was spurred, say officers, by rising complaints from first wives of policemen at the armed police headquarters."The conduct rules are very clear. There is no provision for second marriage unless there is permission from the government," said L Mohanti, Additional Director General of Police."This is serious misconduct and has adverse effect on families. I have passed instructions to field formations whenever such cases come to notice they should act and act in such a way that there is a visible deterrent," he stressed.There is no official count of second marriages among policemen in Jammu and Kashmir. One reason is that wives are reluctant to go to the police."We are well aware of this but whenever a case comes to notice we ensure strict action is taken," said Mr Mohanty.Service rules allow personnel to ask for permission to marry a second time if there are "sufficient grounds" and the first wife is willing. The punishment for violations, however, has been too lenient so far, Mr Mohanty told NDTV.