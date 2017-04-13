Bhoranj By-Poll 2017: BJP Candidate Anil Dhiman Wins By 8,290 Votes

BJP candidate Dr Anil Dhiman today won the Bhoranj (SC) Assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh by 8,290 votes.The BJP candidate Dr Anil Dhiman defeated his nearest Congress rival, Promila Devi by 8,290 votes. Dhiman polled 24,453 votes against 16,144 votes polled by Devi while Pawan Chandel, a BJP rebel who contested as an Independent, polled 4,630 votes.263 voters opted for NOTA. The polling for by-election was held on April 9.The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP stalwart and former minister Ishwar Dass Dhiman, who won the seat six times in a row since 1990 and now his son Dr Anil Dhiman has retained the seat.With this, the strength of the BJP has increased to 28 in the 68-member House.