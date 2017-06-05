Bhim Army Activists Booked For Allegedly Collecting Funds In Uttar Pradesh, Say Police

Several Bhim Army activists were booked for allegedly collecting funds for the Dalit group at Shukartal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said today. Bhim Army is a group formed by Dalit activists to fight for their rights.Police said the activists allegedly distributed pamphlets and asked people to participate in a panchayat on June 14 at Ratheri village in Muzaffarnagar district. Police said they dismantled a camp at Shukartal set up by the Dalit activists to collect funds, and removed pamphlets and donation boxes from there.A case has been registered under Section 153 (inciting a mob with an intent to cause riots) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Bhim Army activists, including Amit Kumar, Bablu and Harish, who are absconding, police said.The Saharanpur police announced a reward for information about the Bhim Army's chief Chandrashekhar and other absconding leaders, in connection with their alleged role in recent violence at Saharanpur.Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar said Rs 12,000 will be given to anyone who gives information about Chandrashekhar and his supporters Vinay Ratan, Kamal and Manjit, who are facing non-bailable warrants.