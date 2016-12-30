BHIM App For Digital Payments: 5 Things You Need To Know

The BHIM app for easier digital payments was launched by PM Narendra Modi at Digi Dhan Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a new e-wallet app 'BHIM', named after Dr BR Ambedkar, for easier digital transactions. The Aadhaar-based mobile payment application was launched at the Digi Dhan Mela in New Delhi and will allow people to make digital payments directly from their bank accounts.