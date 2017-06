Bharti Singh Reveals The Truth Behind Her Viral Roka Pic

Highlights "My Roka with Haarsh was done six months back," writes Bharti "I am very excited for the wedding," says Bharti Bharti and Harsh recently got eliminated from Nach Baliye 8

A picture of comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa from theirceremony, which apparently happened in January, swiftly started trending on Thursday afternoon. The Internet believed that the couple got officially engaged recently. The caption of the picture read, "#memorablemoment #rokatime #familytime." However, Bharti later clarified that herhappened six months ago and the picture she shared was from the ceremony. "My Roka with Haarsh was done six months back," she wrote on Instagram with a picture of herself and Haarsh. The couple got officially engaged in January in a private ceremony . Haarsh is a scriptwriter and worked with Bharti in the reality showHere's Bharti's post:Check out the picture Bharti shared with Haarsh earlier.Bharti and Haarsh got eliminated from dance reality showlast week. The couple plans to get married by the end of this year. Of her marriage plans, Bharti earlier told news agency PTI, "I am very excited for the wedding but more for all the ceremonies, likeand. I want to do it all because all throughout the year we work hard and don't get to do these things. By November-December we will get married. We haven't decided a date yet because there are a lot of shows we are working on."Check out some pictures of Bharti and Haarsh.Bharti, 32, became a household name after she featured inas 'Lalli.' She has appeared on various reality shows likeand. She starred as a guest in multiple seasons of. In 2012, she won the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) for Best Actress - Comedy. She was a part of Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam's film(With PTI inputs)