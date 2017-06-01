Bharti Singh Reveals The Truth Behind Her Viral Roka Pic

A picture of comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa from their roka ceremony, which apparently happened in January, swiftly started trending on Thursday afternoon. The Internet believed that the couple got officially engaged recently. The caption of the picture read, "#memorablemoment #rokatime #familytime." However, Bharti later clarified that her roka happened six months ago and the picture she shared was from the ceremony. "My Roka with Haarsh was done six months back," she wrote on Instagram with a picture of herself and Haarsh. The couple got officially engaged in January in a private ceremony. Haarsh is a scriptwriter and worked with Bharti in the reality show Comedy Nights Bachao.
Highlights
- "My Roka with Haarsh was done six months back," writes Bharti
- "I am very excited for the wedding," says Bharti
- Bharti and Harsh recently got eliminated from Nach Baliye 8
Bharti and Haarsh got eliminated from dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 last week. The couple plans to get married by the end of this year. Of her marriage plans, Bharti earlier told news agency PTI, "I am very excited for the wedding but more for all the ceremonies, like mehendi and sangeet. I want to do it all because all throughout the year we work hard and don't get to do these things. By November-December we will get married. We haven't decided a date yet because there are a lot of shows we are working on."
Bharti, 32, became a household name after she featured in Comedy Circus as 'Lalli.' She has appeared on various reality shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She starred as a guest in multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. In 2012, she won the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) for Best Actress - Comedy. She was a part of Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam's film Sanam Re.
