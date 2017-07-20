Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Members Blacken Nameplate Outside Naresh Agarwal's House

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal's remarks on Hindu gods had yesterday sparked an uproar in the Rajya Sabha.

All India | | Updated: July 20, 2017 23:10 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal's house' nameplate was blackened for his remarks on Hindu gods

New Delhi:  Activists of the BJP's youth wing today blackened the nameplate outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal over his "derogatory" remark against Hindu gods.

The protesters were removed and taken to the Tughlaq Road police station, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) media in- charge Rohit Chahal said.

Mr Agarwal's remarks on Hindu gods had yesterday sparked an uproar in the Rajya Sabha, with several members of the House demanding an apology from him.

"Agarwal's attempt to hurt sentiments of Hindus in a derogatory reference is highly condemnable. He is a senior leader and should be careful with his choice of words," BJYM leader Shivam Chhabra said.

