Beyonce, Jay-Z Reportedly Welcome Twins

Pop star Beyonce and husband, songwriter Jay-Z have welcomed twins, reports the People magazine. "Beyonce and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends," People magazine quoted a source as saying. The couple already has a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy. E! reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted at a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday and a day later, an unidentified woman was seen carrying bouquets and cards to the hospital. The couple married in 2008. Jay-Z's real name is Sean Carter. The 35-year-old singer had revealed her first pregnancy on the MTV Music Awards red carpet in 2011 while she announced her second on social media earlier in February.
Beyonce had posted a picture of herself with a baby bump on Instagram and wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters."
Here's how Beyonce announced her pregnancy.
Later, she posed for an underwater photoshoot and a couple of months ago, she posted new pictures from her recent pregnancy-special photoshoot. Here are some pictures.
Beyonce made her first public appearance after announcing pregnancy at the Grammy Awards this year, where she performed to a medley of her songs like Love Drought and Sandcastles. Her mother and daughter also made an appearance with her onstage. She also won two Grammys - the Best Music Video Grammy for Formation and the Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy for Lemonade.