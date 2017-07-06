Bengal's Basirhat Tense, Trinamool-BJP Supporters Clash On Street

Supporters of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress clashed with BJP-RSS activists outside a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Thursday after a man allegedly injured in the Basirhat communal violence died in the hospital.The BJP and RSS leadership went to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises, claiming the man who died in the hospital was an active worker of their party.Police said Kartik Ghosh hailed from Basirhat and died of multiple stab injuries. However, they did not confirm whether his death was linked to Tuesday's communal violence in Basirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas district."He was associated with the Sangh and had been an active worker of BJP for a long time. He was stabbed several times with sharp weapons during the clash in Basirhat area. His family members brought him to RG Kar Hospital," RSS' South Bengal General Secretary Jishnu Basu told news agency IANS.The ruckus started on Thursday morning when some BJP leaders including actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee were stopped by a mob from entering the hospital to meet Ghosh's family.Later in the day, a mob surrounded the cars of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and party's national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and demanded they go back.Claiming the agitators were Trinamool Congress-backed hooligans, the BJP leader said they were being forcibly stopped from meeting the Ghosh's family members.The state BJP chief also complained that some of their activists were severely beaten up by TMC activists.The police said there was a scuffle between the Trinamool and BJP-RSS activists. "The car of former BJP MLA Shamik Bhattacharya was vandalised. No case has been lodged yet. No one has been detained," said the police officer.