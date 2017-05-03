Bengal Man Arrested With 15 Skulls In Nepal

An Indian national was arrested in Nepal after he was found in possession of 15 human skull parts, a media report said on Wednesday.Police said Bhagirath Singh, 66, of Khoribari, West Bengal, was detained during a security check near Kakarbhitta customs office in Jhapa district on Monday night, Kathmandu Post reported.Mr Singh confessed during interrogation that he was paid Rs 1,000 by an unknown man to smuggle the skulls across the border.Police Superintendent Sailesh Thapa said the human skull parts might have been smuggled for tantric rituals, and added that Singh would be booked under the Public Offence Act as the country's law does not specify possession of human body parts as an offence.Indian and Nepali nationals have been found involved in smuggling of human bones through Kakarbhitta border. A man was arrested with a human skull from the area last year as well, the daily said.Kakarbhitta is becoming a transit point for smuggling of human bones and human skulls are being smuggled to Nepal from places like Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram, a police source said.