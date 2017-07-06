Bengal Communal Violence: 1 Person Dies, Was Brought To Kolkata Hospital

A 45-year-old man injured in communal violence in Basirhat, a town about 70 km from Kolkata, has died in a hospital in the West Bengal capital.There is heavy security at the hospital. BJP leader MS Locket Chatterjee, who had gone to meet those injured in the violence, was heckled and chased away by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress at the hospital.Basirhat is the epicentre of the clashes that began in Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Monday after a teen posted a comment on Facebook about Prophet Mohammad. The violence - which swept through Baduria, Basirhat, Haroa, Swarupnagar and Deganga - peaked on Tuesday and simmered to an uneasy calm yesterday after the BSF began patrolling the area.The centre has sent 400 personnel of the BSF to Bengal to help maintain peace