Bengal Bus Driver, Conductor Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Molest Woman

The driver and conductor of a bus were arrested on Monday in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district for allegedly attempting to assault and molest a woman.The woman had boarded the bus from Cooch Behar town on Friday to go home to Dewanhat. When she saw the bus was empty, she said she wanted to get off.But the driver and conductor said they would soon pick up passengers.However, no other passengers boarded and the woman began to get nervous and insisted she be allowed to get off.As she headed for the door of the bus, the conductor attempted to shut it.The frightened woman then simply jumped of the moving bus. The bus sped off.The woman filed a First Information Report or FIR the next day.The bus was seized by the police on Sunday."Bus driver Hafizul Rahman and conductor Mrinal Sarkar were arrested from Cooch Behar on Monday afternoon for allegedly trying to molest a woman passenger in their bus on Friday night. The two were on the run since the incident," Cooch Behar's Superintendent of Police Anup Jaiswal said.The woman is in hospital and likely to undergo surgery for an injured foot.A wave of protests after the fatal gang rape of a woman on a Delhi bus in December 2012 jolted millions out of apathy and forced the government to enact stronger penalties on gender crimes.This included the death sentence for repeat rape offenders, criminalising stalking and voyeurism, and making acid attacks and human trafficking specific offences.(With inputs from agencies)