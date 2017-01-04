Bengal BJP Leader Krishna Bhattacharya's House Bombed Allegedly By Trinamool Workers

A senior Bengal BJP leader's house was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers today.
Kolkata: A house of a Bengal BJP leader was bombed late last night allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, hours after the BJP's Kolkata office was attacked after the arrest of a senior leader of the Mamata Banerjee's party for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scam that bankrupted lakhs of small investors in Bengal. After the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "politics of revenge". She alleged that her party is being persecuted for its aggressive campaign against notes ban.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story
BJP state General Secretary Krishna Bhattacharya's house in Kolkata's Uttarpara was bombed late last night allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers who also attacked her. She has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered in connection with the attack.
Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday blamed the ruling Trinamool for the violence. "The police looked the other way as our office was attacked," he said. After the attack, Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF was deployed outside the BJP office.
Last week, the CBI arrested Tapas Pal, an actor-turned-politician from the Trinamool Congress. Ms Banerjee said the arrests were made on the directions of the Prime Minister's Office.
"I am shocked, but not scared. Let him arrest all of us. I openly challenge him to arrest me. Let me see his guts. He may silence others, but not me. He can't suppress our voice. He can't bulldoze people's voice," Ms Banerjee said adding, "We will fight legal battle in every case."
The Trinamool supporters, who have planned massive protest over the arrests of its leaders, shouted slogans and blocked the entrances to the BJP office. A few BJP workers bled from the head as they spoke to the media.
"This attack was expected. The Trinamool Congress has become scared after the arrest of their Lok Sabha leader and is resorting to violence. This shows who is doing 'vendetta politics' in the country," State BJP President Dilip Ghosh said.
The CBI is investigating the unregulated financial investment schemes that were run by Rose Valley - a Bengal firm. The case, filed two years ago, accuses Rose Valley of stealing nearly 17,000 crores from investors.
Mr Pal was a director in two companies owned by Rose Valley. CBI sources say Mr Bandyopadhyay has avoided answering their question on the nature of his links with Rose Valley. Mr Bandyopadhyay said the allegations against him are unclear.
Fiercely criticising the PM's abrupt decision to ban high value notes, Ms Banerjee has led the opposition's attack on the government over demonetisation. Ms Banerjee says notes ban - declared with the intent of cracking down on black or unaccounted money - has led to massive cash crunch in the country and millions of poor people are unable to earn or access their savings in an economy nearly entirely dependent on cash, especially in rural areas.
The Congress also alleged that Mr Bandyopadhyay's arrest was "vendetta unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his detractors".