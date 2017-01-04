Bengal BJP Leader Krishna Bhattacharya's House Bombed Allegedly By Trinamool Workers

A senior Bengal BJP leader's house was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers today.

Kolkata: A house of a Bengal BJP leader was bombed late last night allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, hours after the BJP's Kolkata office was attacked after the arrest of a senior leader of the Mamata Banerjee's party for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scam that bankrupted lakhs of small investors in Bengal. After the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "politics of revenge". She alleged that her party is being persecuted for its aggressive campaign against notes ban.