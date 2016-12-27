Being Dalit's Daughter Is No Licence For Corruption: Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Slamming Mayawati for linking the Enforcement Directorate action against her Bahujan Samaj Party to her being a Dalit, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said her Dalit origin does not give her a "licence" to indulge in corruption.A prominent Dalit face of the ruling BJP-led NDA, Mr Paswan hit out at Mayawati over alleged deposits of Rs 104 crore in her party's account following the November 8 notes ban and said it was shocking that a party claiming to represent the most downtrodden sections of society has so much money.Mayawati had clarified that every penny deposited was accounted for."My party LJP works for Dalits. We have six Lok Sabha members and the total money in LJP's bank account is Rs 1,03,198. Being a daughter of a Dalit does not give you licence to indulge in corruption, Mr Paswan said.Further attacking Mayawati over the deposits and her continued opposition to demonetisation, the Lok Janshakti Party chief said it has now become clear "why likes of her and RJD chief Lalu Prasad" have been its most vocal critics."They were hit the hardest. That is why they are making so much of noise," Mr Paswan quipped.He said Mayawati must come clean on the source of the money deposited BSP's account."She should let agencies probe all accounts and deposits," he said. The disclosure of deposits in BSP's bank account is not the end but only the first chapter and more details will come out soon, he added.Referring to the support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - an ally of Congress and RJD - to notes ban, Mr Paswan said the parties were opposing it for political reasons and dared them to withdraw support from Mr Kumar's government if they were serious.