Yogi Adityanath Seeks Biometric Checks To Fix Latecomers

Besides a corruption-free and efficient model of working at government offices in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants all employees to report to work on time. To ensure punctuality, he has directed installation of biometric attendance system in offices up to the block level.Mr Adityanath has been advising officials to change their working style and work towards better and cleaner governance. Work hard, do more and make it count seems to be the mantra for this workaholic head of the state. He demands the same dedication from his people. He had warned officials after assuming office, "If you don't want to work 18-20 hours a day, make way."Soon, two of his ministers held surprise checks at their offices in Lucknow and found them to be empty at 10 am. Trickling in of latecomers in the agriculture ministry had minister Surya Pratap Shahi so worked up that he had the building locked. The minister then reportedly ordered that those who were late would be docked a day's pay.Similarly, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Waqf, Mohsin Raza also found many latecomers and asked for a report on the delinquents. What annoyed him further was that air-conditioners and fans were consuming electricity that could have been better utilised elsewhere.It's not the first time when a state will employ one's unique biological traits to mark their presence in office. The AAP government in Delhi had introduced biometric attendance system in the Secretariat and all government offices to ensure "effective functioning".PM Modi had also demanded all central government employees to enroll for the biometric roll call system which tracks their attendance and hours spent at work. The prime minister had called it a big step in "improving productivity".