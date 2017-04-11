'Be Like Hanuman,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tells BJP Lawmakers

BJP lawmakers must work like Lord Hanuman, not waiting for instruction to carry the government's work to the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, also declaring the Budget session of Parliament that ends tomorrow a "winner.""When Lakshman went into a coma, Hanumanji went to find a cure without any prodding. Similarly, MPs must go ahead without waiting for instructions. They need to carry forward the government's work among the masses," PM Modi was quoted as saying at a weekly meeting of party MPs, the last this session.Tuesday was celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. PM Modi spoke at length, urging his party colleagues to "take inspiration from Hanuman. He never took anything from anyone but he kept giving. You also need to give to people like him."MPs, he said, must make a mark in their parliamentary constituencies and be known for their work."Modi ji said the budget session was very meaningful and useful. It was a 'Vijay Prapti Satra (Winning session)," said Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar after the meeting. He congratulated the MPs for 21 bills being passed in the Lok Sabha and 14 in the Rajya Sabha, including four crucial Goods and Services Tax or GST-related Bills.The Prime Minister, Mr Kumar said, also spoke about a "positive mood among people" that was reflected in the BJP's sweep of the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections. The environment in the country, he said, was in favour of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) it leads.It was also, PM Modi said, "a golden opportunity" for lawmakers to "lift the lives of the poor, the deprived. This is the time for doing more development and reforms."