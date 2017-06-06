Baywatch India Box Office: Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Debut Makes Rs 7.5 Crore Baywatch India Box Office: The film's highest box office score was recorded on Saturday with ticket sales worth Rs 1.75 crore while Monday was the lowest

It appears footfalls are getting lesser and lesser each passing day for Priyanka Chopra's maiden Hollywood projectin India.hit screens in the US on May 26 and arrived in India on June 2. In four days of its stay at the Indian theatres,has managed a sum of Rs 7.50 crore, reported Box Office India . The film's highest box office score was recorded on Saturday with ticket sales worth Rs 1.75 crore while Monday was the lowest.delivered similar performances on its opening day and Sunday with Rs 1.5 crore.overall ticket sales also includes an amount of Rs 25,00,000 from paid previews.Meanwhile,clashed with Hollywood's much-awaited superhero movie Wonder Woman , which currently dominates the US box office.ranks at #5 withtaking up the fourth place.is the third movie in line whilehas secured the second spot.Priyanka Chopra plays "bombshell of a villain" Victoria Leeds in. Here's what Raja Sen has to say in his review for NDTV : "The villain of the piece is Priyanka Chopra, vamping it up and having fun swearing like a sailor. Playing an attractive drug-dealer, she cannily uses this film to deliver a barely-disguised showreel to studios in need of a baddie. "I'm not a Bond villain," she even says, perhaps prophetically, in as many words, 'Yet'."also stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfnesh Hadera and has cameos byoriginals Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.