Baywatch Done. Priyanka Chopra Wants To Play This Superhero In Hollywood "But my dream part is, now that I'm working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part. When I think of American movies, they've had superheroes for aeons right? So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting super power. I don't know. Batgirl would be so cool," said Priyanka Chopra

