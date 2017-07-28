Basirhat Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To DU Professor

Delhi University Professor Rakesh Sinha, wanted by Kolkata police for allegedly spreading communal hatred via his Facebook posts on violence in West Bengal's Basirhat, was granted anticipatory bail on Thursday by a magisterial court in Kolkata.The court granted anticipatory bail to Mr Sinha saying that there was no need of his custodial interrogation.It stipulated that Mr Sinha would report to the police station, where the case is lodged, every week.The Kolkata police had lodged a complaint at the Shakespeare police station on July 12 alleging that Mr Sinha, a DU political science professor, was trying to spread communal hatred through his Facebook posts over Basirhat violence.Mr Sinha, who was allegedly tagged in a Twitter post where a Gujarat riot photograph was posted as Basirhat violence, was accused by the Kolkata Police of promoting communal disharmony and attempting to hurt a community's religious feelings.Baduria and its adjoining areas including Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur and Tentulia had witnessed communal riots between two communities following an 'objectionable' post by a youth on the Facebook.Though the youth was arrested, members of two communities indulged in fights besides, setting up road blockades in many places, destroying shops and torching vehicles.