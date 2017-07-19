Bareilly Ki Barfi: In Which Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Joined By A Third

Bareilly Ki Barfi: "Teen tigada kaam bigada...Well, not in this case," Kriti tweeted along with the new poster

All India | Written by | Updated: July 19, 2017 14:06 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bareilly Ki Barfi: In Which Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Joined By A Third

Bareilly Ki Barfi the new poster was released today (courtesy kritisanon)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The new poster sets a very colourful mood
  2. The first one released yesterday
  3. The trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi is expected to release later today
Guys, the new poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi is here! Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana feature on the poster, yes, and Rajkummar Rao, who also stars in a lead role, joins the two. The poster shows Ayushmann and Rajkummar sitting on either sides of Kriti - the three of them have actually placed themselves on a thela. Well, it would not be wrong on our part to expect a very colourful setting for the movie as is suggested by the posters - the first one released yesterday. Kitsch, vibrant and colourful are the words best suited for the mood that the new poster sets. The trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi is expected to release later today.

A company of three is usually referred to with the muhavra: teen tigada kaam bigada but this is different, said Kriti. "Teen tigada kaam bigada...Well, not in this case," Kriti tweeted along with the new poster.
 

"I can't believe what I've just read! Just can't wait for you to read it... Here's a glimpse," Kriti tweeted yesterday introducing the first look of Bareilly Ki Barfi.
 

Kriti, who was last seen in Raabta, said that playing a 'bratty' UP girl is like a fresh change for her. "It's a very tomboyish character. She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms. What I really like about the film is also the fact that every relationship is shown very nicely. Also, for me to play a UP girl was very fresh," IANS quoted her as saying.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic-comedy and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 18.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READAs 9 Judges Hear Aadhaar Case, Centre's View On Right To Privacy Slammed
Bareilly Ki BarfiBareilly Ki Barfi poster

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreReliance Jio AGM

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................