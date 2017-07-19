Bareilly Ki Barfi: In Which Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Joined By A Third

Highlights
A company of three is usually referred to with the muhavra: teen tigada kaam bigada but this is different, said Kriti. "Teen tigada kaam bigada...Well, not in this case," Kriti tweeted along with the new poster.
"I can't believe what I've just read! Just can't wait for you to read it... Here's a glimpse," Kriti tweeted yesterday introducing the first look of Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Kriti, who was last seen in Raabta, said that playing a 'bratty' UP girl is like a fresh change for her. "It's a very tomboyish character. She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms. What I really like about the film is also the fact that every relationship is shown very nicely. Also, for me to play a UP girl was very fresh," IANS quoted her as saying.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic-comedy and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 18.