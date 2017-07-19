Bareilly Ki Barfi: In Which Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Joined By A Third Bareilly Ki Barfi: "Teen tigada kaam bigada...Well, not in this case," Kriti tweeted along with the new poster

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bareilly Ki Barfi the new poster was released today (courtesy kritisanon) New Delhi: Highlights The new poster sets a very colourful mood The first one released yesterday The trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi is expected to release later today thela. Well, it would not be wrong on our part to expect a very colourful setting for the movie as is suggested by the posters - the first one released yesterday. Kitsch, vibrant and colourful are the words best suited for the mood that the new poster sets. The trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi is expected to release later today.



A company of three is usually referred to with the muhavra: teen tigada kaam bigada but this is different, said Kriti. "Teen tigada kaam bigada...Well, not in this case," Kriti tweeted along with the new poster.

Teen tigada kaam bigada..Well, not in this case.. #BareillyKiBarfi@ayushmannk@RajkummarRao@ashwinyiyer@junochopra@abhayrchoprapic.twitter.com/tz3t4vK9su — BITTI (@kritisanon) July 19, 2017



"I can't believe what I've just read! Just can't wait for you to read it... Here's a glimpse," Kriti tweeted yesterday introducing the first look of Bareilly Ki Barfi.

I cant believe what i've just read!!#BareillyKiBarfi

Just cant wait for you to read it..

Here's a glimpse@Ashwinyiyer@junochoprapic.twitter.com/yRVDOpTvnQ — BITTI (@kritisanon) July 18, 2017



Kriti, who was last seen in Raabta, said that playing a 'bratty' UP girl is like a fresh change for her. "



Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic-comedy and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 18.





Guys, the new poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi is here! Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana feature on the poster, yes, and Rajkummar Rao, who also stars in a lead role, joins the two. The poster shows Ayushmann and Rajkummar sitting on either sides of Kriti - the three of them have actually placed themselves on a. Well, it would not be wrong on our part to expect a very colourful setting for the movie as is suggested by the posters - the first one released yesterday. Kitsch, vibrant and colourful are the words best suited for the mood that the new poster sets. The trailer ofis expected to release later today.A company of three is usually referred to with thebut this is different, said Kriti. "...Well, not in this case," Kriti tweeted along with the new poster."I can't believe what I've just read! Just can't wait for you to read it... Here's a glimpse," Kriti tweeted yesterday introducing the first look ofKriti, who was last seen in, said that playing a 'bratty' UP girl is like a fresh change for her. " It's a very tomboyish character . She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms. What I really like about the film is also the fact that every relationship is shown very nicely. Also, for me to play a UP girl was very fresh," IANS quoted her as saying.Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari,is a romantic-comedy and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 18.