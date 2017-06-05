Bank Chor Riteish Deshmukh 'Interviewed' Donald Trump, Shah Rukh Khan While You Were Busy

Highlights
BankChoron ne pehle Posters churayien, phir Promos churayien, ab Interviews chura rahe hai #BakwaasWithBankChor .. watch all of them— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 5, 2017
Riteish Deshmukh's first guest was US president Donald Trump or as the actor said, 'Trump bhau.' POTUS liked Bank Chor (no, really) but repeated just one question, "Where is Piggy Chops?" Ritiesh Deshmukh explained they 'couldn't afford Priyanka Chopra' but 'Trump bhau' was adamant. Watch Riteish 'Bank Chor' Deshmukh's interview with POTUS:
Look who's my 1st guest on #BakwaasWithBankChor...Trump Make way for #BankChor at The White House with #Covfefe#ChoriKaInterviewpic.twitter.com/ULpXwsHOUg— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 5, 2017
Riteish Deshmukh next called Shah Rukh Khan on his show and said that SRK decided to transfer the title of 'King of Bollywood' to him after watching Bank Chor. Riteish also swapped roles with SRK for this segment. Watch SRK interview 'K... K... K... King' Deshmukh:
JABRA achievement unlocked! The @iamsrk himself interviewed me #BakwaasWithBankChor#ChoriKaInterviewpic.twitter.com/QbpMuEOy56— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 5, 2017
Bank Chor is produced by Yash Raj Films' subsidy Y-Films and directed by Bumpy (co-director of Luv Ka The End). Bank Chor also features Bhuvan Arora and Vikram Thapa as Riteish's fellow thieves while Vivek Oberoi plays the role of the cop assigned to arrest them. Rhea Chakraborty will be seen as a journalist in the film.
Bank Chor will release on June 16.