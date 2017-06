Bank Chor Riteish Deshmukh 'Interviewed' Donald Trump, Shah Rukh Khan While You Were Busy

Highlights Riteish Deshmukh modelled his show on Koffee With Karan His first guest, 'Trump bhau,' only wanted updates about Priyanka Chopra SRK transferred his 'King of Bollywood' title to Riteish

Makers of Riteish Deshmukh'sare stealing the show (pun intended) with their innovative promotional strategy for the film. The film is a parody of sorts on bank robbery films. Therefore Riteish, who plays the eponymous Bank Chor, revealed that after 'stealing' film posters from his colleagues , the 38-year-old actor is now 'stealing' their interviews too. "BankChoron ne pehle Posters churayien, phir Promos churayien, ab Interviews chura rahe hai #BakwaasWithBankChor (sic)," he tweeted. What Riteish means by 'stealing interviews' is that clippings of old celeb interviews are juxtaposed with his comments in an attempt to make it look like an 'original interview.' But like the Bank Chor he plays in the film, the editing is also quite amateur. PS: Riteish's show () is inspired from Karan Johar'sRiteish Deshmukh's first guest was US president Donald Trump or as the actor said, 'Trump bhau.' POTUS liked(no, really) but repeated just one question, "Where is Piggy Chops?" Ritiesh Deshmukh explained they 'couldn't afford Priyanka Chopra' but 'Trump bhau' was adamant. Watch Riteish '' Deshmukh's interview with POTUS:Riteish Deshmukh next called Shah Rukh Khan on his show and said that SRK decided to transfer the title of 'King of Bollywood' to him after watching. Riteish also swapped roles with SRK for this segment. Watch SRK interview 'K... K... K... King' Deshmukh: Bank Chor is produced by Yash Raj Films' subsidy Y-Films and directed by Bumpy (co-director of).also features Bhuvan Arora and Vikram Thapa as Riteish's fellow thieves while Vivek Oberoi plays the role of the cop assigned to arrest them. Rhea Chakraborty will be seen as a journalist in the film.will release on June 16.