Bank Chor Preview: Riteish Deshmukh And Vivek Oberoi Are Ready To 'Steal' The Show

Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi's film Bank Chor is all set to release in theatres tomorrow

All India | Written by | Updated: June 15, 2017 19:19 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bank Chor Preview: Riteish Deshmukh And Vivek Oberoi Are Ready To 'Steal' The Show

Bank Chor: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the movie

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bank Chor has been directed by Bumpy
  2. The film has been produced by Ashish Patil of Y-Films'
  3. Bank Chor also stars Rhea Chakraborty and Baba Sehgal
Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi's film Bank Chor is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The film, which promises to be laugh riot, has been directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil of Y-Films', which is owned by YRF's Aditya Chopra. Bank Chor narrates the story of three amateur bank robbers, Champak, Genda and Gulab (played by Riteish, Vikram Thapa and Bhuvan Arora), who stage a heist at the wrong time. Vivek Oberoi will be seen portraying the role of a cop, Amjad Khan, who has been called to catch the trio. Bank Chor also stars Rhea Chakraborty, who will play the role of a journalist, Gayatri Ganguly.

The trailer of Bank Chor was unveiled by the makers of the film on May 9 and highly praised by Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.

Watch the trailer of Bank Chor here:
 

Bank Chor also has an appearance by rapper Baba Sehgal, who has also contributed in scoring the film's music.

Ahead of the film's release, Riteish Deshmukh stole posters from popular Bollywood and Hollywood movies in order to promote his film. From Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal to Salman Khan's Tubelight, the spoof posters sure made us laugh.

Check them out here:
 
 
 
 

Bank Chor will release with U/A certificate.

In an interview to news agency IANS, Riteish Deshmukh said that team Bank Chor wanted their film to appeal to family audiences. "Throughout the making of the film, we kept family audiences in mind and we are so glad that the film has got a rating that will attract all kinds of people to the theatres on June 16," IANS quoted the Banjo actor as saying.

(With IANS inputs)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READQatar Crisis Mediators Said To Expect Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. Proposal
bank chorriteish deshmukhvivek oberoi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabtaJio Subscriber GrowthNo WhatsApp on These Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................