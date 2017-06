Bank Chor Preview: Riteish Deshmukh And Vivek Oberoi Are Ready To 'Steal' The Show

Highlights Bank Chor has been directed by Bumpy The film has been produced by Ashish Patil of Y-Films' Bank Chor also stars Rhea Chakraborty and Baba Sehgal

After #Dangal's stupendous success in China - Next film to release there is #BankChor - This is our poster for the China release. pic.twitter.com/BykB86gRG6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 22, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi's filmis all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The film, which promises to be laugh riot, has been directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil of Y-Films', which is owned by YRF's Aditya Chopra.narrates the story of three amateur bank robbers, Champak, Genda and Gulab (played by Riteish, Vikram Thapa and Bhuvan Arora), who stage a heist at the wrong time. Vivek Oberoi will be seen portraying the role of a cop, Amjad Khan, who has been called to catch the trio.also stars Rhea Chakraborty, who will play the role of a journalist, Gayatri Ganguly.The trailer ofwas unveiled by the makers of the film on May 9 and highly praised by Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.Watch the trailer ofhere:also has an appearance by rapper Baba Sehgal, who has also contributed in scoring the film's music.Ahead of the film's release, Riteish Deshmukh stole posters from popular Bollywood and Hollywood movies in order to promote his film. From Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal to Salman Khan's, the spoof posters sure made us laugh.Check them out here:In an interview to news agency IANS, Riteish Deshmukh said that teamwanted their film to appeal to family audiences. "Throughout the making of the film, we kept family audiences in mind and we are so glad that the film has got a rating that will attract all kinds of people to the theatres on June 16," IANS quoted theactor as saying.(With IANS inputs)