Bank Chor Preview: Riteish Deshmukh And Vivek Oberoi Are Ready To 'Steal' The Show

- Bank Chor has been directed by Bumpy
- The film has been produced by Ashish Patil of Y-Films'
- Bank Chor also stars Rhea Chakraborty and Baba Sehgal
The trailer of Bank Chor was unveiled by the makers of the film on May 9 and highly praised by Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.
Bank Chor also has an appearance by rapper Baba Sehgal, who has also contributed in scoring the film's music.
Ahead of the film's release, Riteish Deshmukh stole posters from popular Bollywood and Hollywood movies in order to promote his film. From Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal to Salman Khan's Tubelight, the spoof posters sure made us laugh.
What you seek is seeking you.... Money, Where are you? #ChoriKaPoster#BankChorpic.twitter.com/O7m9TutyDt— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
#TubeLightpic.twitter.com/UYogCXMgJT— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 22, 2017
After #Dangal's stupendous success in China - Next film to release there is #BankChor - This is our poster for the China release. pic.twitter.com/BykB86gRG6— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 22, 2017
for friends & family #BankChor#ChoriKaPoster... @akshaykumar@psbhumipic.twitter.com/MZaKVieWH1— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Bank Chor will release with U/A certificate.
In an interview to news agency IANS, Riteish Deshmukh said that team Bank Chor wanted their film to appeal to family audiences. "Throughout the making of the film, we kept family audiences in mind and we are so glad that the film has got a rating that will attract all kinds of people to the theatres on June 16," IANS quoted the Banjo actor as saying.
