India, Bangladesh Will Find Early Solution To Teesta Issue, Says PM Modi: Highlights

PM Narendra Modi thanked Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's decision to honour Indian soldiers who died in 1971 and said the commendable gesture touched the citizens of India

PM Modi was optimistic about Indo-Bangladesh ties and said a 'golden era' for both countries awaits

He highlighted the scope of new avenues and opportunities in advancing this relationship

He said the fruits of our cooperation must benefit the citizens of both the countries.

PM announces a new concessional LOC of 4.5 billion USD for projects in priority sectors, bringing India's resource allocation to over 8 billion USD in 6 years

India to finance diesel oil pipeline from Numaligarh-Parbatipur. Indian companies entering into a long-term agreement for supply of high speed diesel

PM Modi stresses the significance of connectivity and lauds restoration of bus and train links between Kolkata-Khulna, Radhikapur-Birol

PM expresses admiration for Sheikh Hasina's 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism.

He says the spread of radicaliztion and extremism poses as a grave threat to India and Bangladesh

PM Modi says India and Bangladesh can, and will, find early solution to Teesta water sharing issue

PM Modi concludes by saying India rejoices in its ties with Bangladesh as it marches on a trajectory of high growth under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India and arrived in Delhi yesterday, received a grand welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. PM Hasina then headed to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The two sides will be signing at least 25 pacts in various key sectors including civil nuclear cooperation and defence.