India, Bangladesh Will Find Early Solution To Teesta Issue, Says PM Modi: Highlights

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 08, 2017 14:11 IST
PM Modi went to the Delhi airport yesterday to receive his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India and arrived in Delhi yesterday, received a grand welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. PM Hasina then headed to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The two sides will be signing at least 25 pacts in various key sectors including civil nuclear cooperation and defence.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina's joint press conference:
  • PM Narendra Modi thanked Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's decision to honour Indian soldiers who died in 1971 and said the commendable gesture touched the citizens of India
  • PM Modi was optimistic about Indo-Bangladesh ties and said a 'golden era' for both countries awaits
  • He highlighted the scope of new avenues and opportunities in advancing this relationship
  • He said the fruits of our cooperation must benefit the citizens of both the countries.
  • PM announces a new concessional LOC of 4.5 billion USD for projects in priority sectors, bringing India's resource allocation to over 8 billion USD in 6 years
  • India to finance diesel oil pipeline from Numaligarh-Parbatipur. Indian companies entering into a long-term agreement for supply of high speed diesel
  • PM Modi stresses the significance of connectivity and lauds restoration of bus and train links between Kolkata-Khulna, Radhikapur-Birol
  • PM expresses admiration for Sheikh Hasina's 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism.
  • He says the spread of radicaliztion and extremism poses as a grave threat to India and Bangladesh
  • He announces $4.5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh following meet with Sheikh Hasina
  • PM Modi says India and Bangladesh can, and will, find early solution to Teesta water sharing issue
  • PM Modi concludes by saying India rejoices in its ties with Bangladesh as it marches on a trajectory of high growth under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.


Sheikh HasinaNarendra ModiBangladesh PMBangladesh-India RelationsTeesta Issue

