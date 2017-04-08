India, Bangladesh Will Find Early Solution To Teesta Issue, Says PM Modi: Highlights

Here are the live updates of PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina's joint press conference:
- PM Narendra Modi thanked Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's decision to honour Indian soldiers who died in 1971 and said the commendable gesture touched the citizens of India
- PM Modi was optimistic about Indo-Bangladesh ties and said a 'golden era' for both countries awaits
- He highlighted the scope of new avenues and opportunities in advancing this relationship
- He said the fruits of our cooperation must benefit the citizens of both the countries.
- PM announces a new concessional LOC of 4.5 billion USD for projects in priority sectors, bringing India's resource allocation to over 8 billion USD in 6 years
- India to finance diesel oil pipeline from Numaligarh-Parbatipur. Indian companies entering into a long-term agreement for supply of high speed diesel
- PM Modi stresses the significance of connectivity and lauds restoration of bus and train links between Kolkata-Khulna, Radhikapur-Birol
- PM expresses admiration for Sheikh Hasina's 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism.
- He says the spread of radicaliztion and extremism poses as a grave threat to India and Bangladesh
- He announces $4.5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh following meet with Sheikh Hasina
- PM Modi says India and Bangladesh can, and will, find early solution to Teesta water sharing issue
- PM Modi concludes by saying India rejoices in its ties with Bangladesh as it marches on a trajectory of high growth under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.