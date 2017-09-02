In UP, Clerics Want Muslims To Skip A Tradition This Eid To Stay Safe On Bakra Eid, "we are appealing to people to skip the tradition this year," prominent Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali told NDTV.

H1N1 virus is a highly contagious strain of an influenza virus that originated in pigs, first made headlines in 2009 when it was first discovered in humans and has since then, affected millions across the world. In India, it has already killed over 1250 people this year.



"After the prayers, they would hug each other and shake hands. Because this would increase the risk of infection, we are asking people not to hug or shake hands," the cleric, who is also member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said.



"It would be such a shame if a festival helps the infection spread, and people losing their lives," he said.



There is no uniform practice around the world on how Muslims greet each other after the Eid prayers. In some places such as in South Asia, people embrace each other three times. In the Gulf countries, it is substituted by kissing on the nose or cheeks.



But community leaders agree it is going to be a challenge to get Muslims to stop the traditional embraces today. It might even be awkward.



"Maybe," said a leading Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, "it would help to prevent the infection from spreading if people wore masks". Eid is identified too much with the embraces, he said, calling it an opportunity for people to put their differences behind them. "But yes, life is too precious so possibly it will be better to use masks".



