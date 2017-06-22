Baby Misha's Day Out With Mommy Mira. Sorry Shahid Kapoor, You Weren't Missed

Mira Rajput stepped out minus husband Shahid Kapoor in Mumbai on Wednesday but she was not alone. Her nine-month-old daughter Misha was her travel buddy. The paparazzi spotted Misha and Mira exiting a building in Bandra and making their way to the car - Mira safely escorted Misha, who was cradled in her arms. The nine-month-old was cute as a button in a candy blue baby dress and appeared amused with the presence of the shutterbugs. Mira, who is used to her celebrity status by now, was comfortably dressed in a white top and denims and headed straight to the car without any delay. Shahid Kapoor and Delhi-based Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born in December last year.
Shahid almost always accompanies Mira and Misha to their outings - shielding his daughter from the media glare as much as possible. But it appears that the actor returned to his work commitments after having attended a wedding in London recently. Mira and Shahid posted pictures from their London trip, which reminded us of their shaadi.
Mira prefers her social media posts to be private but Shahid compensates for her on Instagram. Shahid has been posting updates about Misha's 'first times' since the couple welcomed their baby girl. Meanwhile, it was only in January this year that Mira made her first appearance on television, joining Shahid for an episode of Koffee With Karan.
Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.