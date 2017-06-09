Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Armed And Dangerous The teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was unveiled by the makers of the film today. In the one-and-a-half minute teaser, the 43-year-old actor has been described as a 'show baaz' and 'daaru baaz'

43 Shares EMAIL PRINT Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: Nawazuddin in a still from the teaser New Delhi: Highlights 'Hum outsourcing karte hai, Yamraj ke liye," says Nawazuddin Siddiqui The teaser highlights that Babumoshai's life is filled with dark secrets The film also features actresses Divya Dutta and Bidita Bag Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The one-and-a-half minute long teaser will surely leave you intrigued. The teaser begins with the introduction of Nawazuddin's character, who has been described as a 'show baaz' and 'daaru baaz'. In the film, the 43-year-old actor will be seen portraying the role of a contract killer. "Hum outsourcing karte hai, Yamraj ke liye," the actor introduces himself. The teaser of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz highlights how Nawazuddin aka Babumoshai's life is filled with dark secrets. The teaser also features Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.



Watch the teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz here:





Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been directed by Kushan Nandy and co-produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder. The movie has been shot in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. He will next be seen in MOM, starring Sridevi. His other upcoming films are - Sabbir Khan's Munna Michael, Nandita Das' Manto and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's Chanda Mama Door Ke, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and R Madhavan in lead roles.





