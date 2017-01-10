Babul Supriyo Sends Legal Notice To Trinamool's Saugata Roy, Tapas Paul, Mahua Moitra

Union Minister Babul Supriyo has sent legal notices to Trinamool Congress lawmakers Saugata Roy, Tapas Paul and Mahua Moitra, accusing them of defamation, in relation with the Rose Valley Ponzi scam."Yes, a notice has been sent to them today," the actor-turned -politician confirmed."If they fail to give a satisfactory reply in seven days, I will approach the court," Mr Supriyo said.TMC MP Tapas Paul, who was arrested by the CBI on December 30, had accused Mr Supriyo of not only being involved but also "tricking" him into the fraud, according to news agency IANS. TMC MP Saugata Roy had alleged the Mr Supriyo had received cash from the Rose Valley group.The notice to Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress legislator from West Bengal, comes after her police complaint against Mr Supriyo for allegedly insulting her modesty on national television."During my speech, Babul Supriyo said, 'Mahua, are you on mahua?'. I didn't get a chance to respond. On January 4, I filed an FIR after returning to Kolkata. I have faith in the legal system," Ms Moitra had said, according to IANS.Mr Supriyo responded to Ms Moitra's claims and said the TMC legislator is being "childish"."It is her right. She can lodge an FIR. She is being childish," the Union Minister said.Trinamool Congress MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay have been arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Ponzi scam. After their arrest, the Trinamool Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Trinamool-bandi' and using state agencies such as the CBI of targeting political opponents.