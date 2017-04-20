Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Supreme Court Verdict 'Historic,' Says Kapil Sibal

Bilaspur: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal termed "historic" the ruling of the Supreme Court on Wednesday restoring criminal conspiracy charge against top BJP leaders in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. Supreme Court ruled that Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will be tried in the case. Sources have said that BJP chief Amit Shah has assured Mr Advani that the party stands behind him. "Supreme Court verdict is historic. I hope that justice will be expedited now after 25 years," Mr Sibal told reporters in Bilaspur.
In a major ruling, the top court allowed the CBI's plea in the Babri Masjid demolition case and restored criminal conspiracy charges against L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.
On the occasion, Mr Sibal targeted Narendra Modi government for "not fulfilling" the promises made to people. "The PM had said his government will do in 60 days what the Congress failed to do in the last 60 years. However, today situation is that farmers are committing suicide, industries are closing down...there is unrest in Kashmir," he said.
Holding the PM "responsible" for the Kashmir unrest, the former Union minister said the BJP-PDP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir is proving to be an "historic blunder".
He accused the Raman Singh government of Chhattisgarh of "exploiting farmers and tribals under its rule".
"More than 11,000 tribal girls have gone missing in all these years. There have been scams and injustice on health front in the state," Mr Sibal said.
He alleged that the chief minister didn't keep his word on the Minimum Support Price to farmers.
On Union Government's decision to clear Rs 3,174 crore for purchasing a total of 16,15,000 VVPAT machines to cover all polling stations, Mr Sibal said he was hopeful that paper trail machines will be put to use in the next elections.
(With inputs from PTI)