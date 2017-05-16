Baahubali 2: Ranveer Singh's Review Of Rajamouli's Film Is A Must-Read

Baahubali: The Conclusion has destroyed all major box office records. S S Rajamouli's film has set a new benchmark for all Indian films across the globe. In fact, the celebrities too have become a fan of Baahubali 2 and Rajamouli. Soon after the release of the film, superstar Rajinikanth saw the magnum opus and called it 'Indian cinema's pride.' Now, the latest actor to join Baahubali 2 fan club is Ranveer Singh. The 31-year-old actor, who probably watched Baahubali 2 yesterday is all praises for Rajamouli and the film. In his unique style, Ranveer tweeted, "B A H U B A L I OOOOOOOOMFG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @ssrajamouli." (Notice the various emoticons used)
Rajamouli couldn't stop smiling and replied to Ranveer.
Thank you so much Ranveer..:) https://t.co/CBo6njMXqo— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 16, 2017
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna also watched Baahubali 2. "Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success, taking Indian cinema 2 an international level. Congrats 2 d team," wrote Akshay while Twinkle, the undisputed queen of one-liners, called Katappa (Sathyaraj) her 'bae' and admitted that she is obsessed with the character.
Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d team— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2017
Saw Baahubali & I've been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad's annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead:)— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017
Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has so far earned over Rs 430 crore at the box office. Trade analysts predict that the film will cross Rs 450 crore soon. In US, Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 121 crore.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, the final instalment of Rajamouli's two-part epic fantasy, released on April 28. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia. Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the screens two years after part one, Baahubali: The Beginning released. Filmmaker Karan Johar was in charge of the Hindi version of both the films.