Baahubali 2: Karan Johar Says The Decade Belongs To S S Rajamouli

Filmmaker Karan Johar hailed Baahubali 2 director as the "new super hero," on Twitter. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions distributes Rajamouli's Baahubali series in Hindi. The 44-year-old filmmaker tweeted: "This decade and many to follow will always belong to him. Salute and Respect forever. S S Rajamouli is the new super hero! #baahubaliman (sic)." Rajamouli's film released last week and has changed the face of Bollywood box office. The film made a magnificent Rs 121 crore on opening day closing with a Rs 303 crore weekend. The Hindi version of the film beat biggies like Dangal and Sultan on Day 1 by collection Rs 41 crore and made over Rs 160 crore by Monday.
Highlights
- Salute and Respect forever, tweeted Karan Johar
- Karan Johar is the distributor of Rajamouli's Baahubali in Hindi
- Baahubali is conquering Bollywood box office since its release
Here's Karan Johar's tweet for S S Rajamouli:
This decade and many to follow will always belong to him!!!! Salute and Respect forever! @ssrajamouli is the new super hero! #baahubalimanpic.twitter.com/AiFplJtVF5— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion has smashed several records made by Aamir Khan's Dangal, which released in December 2016. Recently, Baahubali 2 surpassed Dangal US lifetime collection by making Rs. 80.9 crore. Baahubali 2, which released in an unheard-of 8,000 screens, outperformed every other film so far.
Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali while Rana Daggubati plays Bhallala Deva. Bhallala Deva conspires to get his cousin Amarendra Baahubali killed and several years later his son Mahendra Baahubali returns to take revenge. Anushka Shetty plays the role of Devasena, Amarendra Baahubali's wife. Ramya Krishnan stars as Sivagami, Bhallala Deva's mother. Sathyaraj plays the role of Katappa, Baahubali's senapati, who murders him.
Baahubali: The Conclusion ended the fantasy tale which began in 2015 with the release of Baahubali: The Beginning.