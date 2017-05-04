Baahubali 2 Is Haanikarak For Dangal. 6 Box Office Records It's Busted So Far

160 Shares EMAIL PRINT Baahubali 2 box office: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in a still from Baahubali 2 New Delhi: Highlights Baahubali 2 Hindi dub alone has smashed several records Baahubali 2 recently beat Dangal's lifetime collection in the US Salman Khan's Sultan beat Baahubali 2 in one record Baahubali: The Conclusion is still demolishing the box office and isn't going to slow down anytime soon. The film has now been running in theatres for a week and has lost no momentum, outperforming every other film so far. S S Rajamouli's magnum opus has attracted moviegoers to theatres like never before. From the very first day, Baahubali 2 ensured everyone knew that it was a game changer in box office numbers. The film, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, is rewriting history in terms of reviews and collections. Even before it opened, Baahubali 2 ensured a grand entrance by announcing its release across an unheard-of 8,000 screens. That and, of course, Rajamouli's fabulous content translated into numbers which has



Here's a look at a few box office records Baahubali 2 has smashed in style:



OPENING DAY: Baahubali > Sultan > Dangal



Baahubali: The Conclusion broke plus made one helluva record. The S S Rajamouli-directed film, which released in several languages, made Rs 121 crore on the opening day, doubling the first day collection of the original film Baahubali: The Beginning. Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore) and Dangal (Rs 29.78 crore) trailed behind.



OPENING WEEKEND: Baahubali > Sultan



Baahubali 2 collected Rs 303 crore in the first weekend, shattering Sultan's Rs 180.36 crore record to smithereens

LIFETIME COLLECTION: Baahubali > Dangal



This is a big deal, because Baahubali 2 is not done yet. Baahubali broke Dangal's record in less than a week. The second week for Prabhas' film starts tomorrow and, of course, new records will be made.



US COLLECTION: Baahubali > Dangal



Baahubali 2's box office run surprised foreign trade analysts because it even bested Tom Hanks' The Circle. Baahubali 2's performance as "perhaps the



On Thursday, Baahubali 2 added another feather to its cap by beating Dangal's US (lifetime) collection there. Baahubali 2 now stands at Rs 80.9 crore (and counting) while Dangal's collection stopped at Rs 78.9 crore



Team Dangal be like - 'Baahubali, sehat ke liye tu to haanikarak hai.



Baahubali released in several languages, and its Hindi dub alone broke several records. Here's a summary of how Baahubali: Conclusion (Hindi) rewrote the history of the Bollywood box office.



DAY 1: Baahubali 2 > Sultan > Dangal



Baahubali 2 collected Rs 41 crore on the day of its release while Dangal made Rs 29.78 crore and Sultan made Rs 36.54 crore.



OPENING WEEKEND: Sultan > Baahubali 2 > Dangal



Here, Sultan beat Baahubali 2 by a neat margin of 52 crore. Salman Khan's film made Rs 180.36 crore while Rana Daggubati's movie made Rs 128 crore. Dangal made a relatively meagre Rs 107.01 crore.



Baahubali 2's Hindi version collected Rs 220.25 crore as of Wednesday. It is a mere Rs 167.13 crore behind than Dangal's lifetime collection (Rs 387.38 crore), the highest till date. Now that the weekend is here, looks like Baahubali 2 will bridge that gap soon.



Baahubali: The Conclusion features Prabhas in the titular role while Rana Daggubati plays antagonist Bhallala Deva. Ramya Krishnan stars as Sivagmi and Anushka Shetty plays the role of Devasena. Actor Sathyaraj plays Katappa, Baahubali's senapati.



The film released on April 28.



Box office numbers are as shared by Bollywood Hungama



