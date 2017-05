Baahubali 2 Is Haanikarak For Dangal. 6 Box Office Records It's Busted So Far

Highlights Baahubali 2 Hindi dub alone has smashed several records Baahubali 2 recently beat Dangal's lifetime collection in the US Salman Khan's Sultan beat Baahubali 2 in one record

The juggernaut that isis still demolishing the box office and isn't going to slow down anytime soon. The film has now been running in theatres for a week and has lost no momentum, outperforming every other film so far. S S Rajamouli's magnum opus has attracted moviegoers to theatres like never before. From the very first day,ensured everyone knew that it was a game changer in box office numbers. The film, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, is rewriting history in terms of reviews and collections. Even before it opened,ensured a grand entrance by announcing its release across an unheard-of 8,000 screens. That and, of course, Rajamouli's fabulous content translated into numbers which has jolted the cine business out of its dependency on the Khans for profit margins.Here's a look at a few box office recordshas smashed in style:broke plus made one helluva record. The S S Rajamouli-directed film, which released in several languages, made Rs 121 crore on the opening day, doubling the first day collection of the original film Baahubali: The Beginning.(Rs 36.54 crore) and(Rs 29.78 crore) trailed behind.collected Rs 303 crore in the first weekend, shattering's Rs 180.36 crore record to smithereensThis is a big deal, becauseis not done yet.broke Dangal's record in less than a week. The second week for Prabhas' film starts tomorrow and, of course, new records will be made.'s box office run surprised foreign trade analysts because it even bested Tom Hanks' Vanity magazine described's performance as "perhaps the most surprising over-performance of the weekend ."On Thursday,added another feather to its cap by beating Dangal's US (lifetime) collection there.now stands at Rs 80.9 crore (and counting) while's collection stopped at Rs 78.9 croreTeambe like - 'released in several languages, and its Hindi dub alone broke several records. Here's a summary of how(Hindi) rewrote the history of the Bollywood box office.collected Rs 41 crore on the day of its release whilemade Rs 29.78 crore andmade Rs 36.54 crore.Here,beatby a neat margin of 52 crore. Salman Khan's film made Rs 180.36 crore while Rana Daggubati's movie made Rs 128 crore.made a relatively meagre Rs 107.01 crore.'s Hindi version collected Rs 220.25 crore as of Wednesday. It is a mere Rs 167.13 crore behind than's lifetime collection (Rs 387.38 crore), the highest till date. Now that the weekend is here, looks likewill bridge that gap soon.features Prabhas in the titular role while Rana Daggubati plays antagonist Bhallala Deva. Ramya Krishnan stars as Sivagmi and Anushka Shetty plays the role of Devasena. Actor Sathyaraj plays Katappa, Baahubali'sThe film released on April 28.