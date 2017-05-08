Baahubali 2 Collects 1,000 Crore. 'You Made India Proud,' Tweet Celebs Baahubali 2 box office collection: Mahesh Babu congratulated the team and said: "Thank you, for making the entire Telugu film fraternity proud"

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Baahubali 2 box office collection: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in a film still New Delhi: Highlights Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan congratulated Rajamouli on Twitter "The unthinkable has happened," tweeted Mahesh Babu Baahubali 2 collected Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 2 weeks Baahubali: The Conclusion has earned above Rs 800 crore in India and Rs 200 crore in the international market,



Here's what Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu tweeted:

My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli,Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2017

The unthinkable has happened! 1000 crores & counting! Thankyou @ssrajamouli & team for making me & the entire Telugu film fraternity proud:) — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2017



Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also impressed by Baahubali 2's mighty performance at the box office:

Congratulations @ssrajamouli#prabhas@RanaDaggubati, team #Bahubali2 for setting new standards and making #India proud #MakeInIndia — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 7, 2017



Baahubali 2 concludes S S Rajamouli's two-part epic drama series. Prabhas played the lead role of Baahubali. Amarendra Baahubali was assassinated on his scheming cousin Bhallala Deva's (Rana Daggubati) command. His son - Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) returned to avenge his father's death and to free his mother, Devasena, who was captured and tortured by Bhallala Deva for over two decades.



Anushka Shetty played the role of Devasena, Ramya Krishnan starred as Sivagami while Sathyaraj was cast as Katappa, the senapati, who stabbed Baahubali to death.



Baahubali: The Conclusion has been breaking and making box office records ever since it released worldwide on April 28 in many languages.



