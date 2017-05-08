Baahubali 2 Collects 1,000 Crore. 'You Made India Proud,' Tweet Celebs

Highlights
- Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan congratulated Rajamouli on Twitter
- "The unthinkable has happened," tweeted Mahesh Babu
- Baahubali 2 collected Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 2 weeks
Here's what Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu tweeted:
My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli,Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2017
The unthinkable has happened! 1000 crores & counting! Thankyou @ssrajamouli & team for making me & the entire Telugu film fraternity proud:)— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2017
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also impressed by Baahubali 2's mighty performance at the box office:
Congratulations @ssrajamouli#prabhas@RanaDaggubati, team #Bahubali2 for setting new standards and making #India proud #MakeInIndia— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 7, 2017
Baahubali 2 concludes S S Rajamouli's two-part epic drama series. Prabhas played the lead role of Baahubali. Amarendra Baahubali was assassinated on his scheming cousin Bhallala Deva's (Rana Daggubati) command. His son - Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) returned to avenge his father's death and to free his mother, Devasena, who was captured and tortured by Bhallala Deva for over two decades.
Anushka Shetty played the role of Devasena, Ramya Krishnan starred as Sivagami while Sathyaraj was cast as Katappa, the senapati, who stabbed Baahubali to death.
Baahubali: The Conclusion has been breaking and making box office records ever since it released worldwide on April 28 in many languages.