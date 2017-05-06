Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: S S Rajamouli's Film Has Made...

Baahubali: The Conclusion opened across 8,000 screens in India last week and is on a record-shattering spree. The Hindi version of the film, which has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has made over Rs 250 crores in eight days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Hindi version of the epic drama raked in Rs 50 crores in just two days, including its second Friday at the theatres. Mr Adarsh revealed the figures for Baahubali 2 to be at Rs 266.75 crores and counting. His prediction for Baahubali says that film will exceed the 300 crores in its second weekend at the theatres. "Baahubali 2 will surpass Rs 300 crore mark before weekend 2 concludes," reads his tweet.
Highlights
- Hindi version of Baahubali 2 collected Rs 19.75 cr on its second Friday
- A number which has been hailed as "incredible"
- The Hindi version is expected to make 300 crores over the weekend
Baahubali 2 collected just a shade under 20 crores on its second Friday with Rs 19.75 crores which a record-breaking number for any film's second Friday collections, reported Box Office India. According to the Box Office India, as many as 18 films have manage to surpass Rs 20 crores on its opening day, in the light of which, Baahubali 2's second weekend performance is "incredible."
#Baahubali2 will surpass Rs 300 cr mark before Weekend 2 concludes... [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr. Total: Rs 266.75 cr nett. India biz. HINDI.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2017
#Baahubali2 RECORDS...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2017
Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2
Rs 100 cr: Day 3
Rs 150 cr: Day 4
Rs 200 cr: Day 6
Rs 250 cr: Day 8
Nett biz... HINDI... India biz
The overall ticket sales for all versions of Baahubali 2 was a whopping Rs 303 crores after the first weekend - a number that shattered the record previously held by Salman Khan's Sultan, which had made Rs 180 crores in the opening weekend. Baahubali 2 is also on its way to race ahead of the blockbuster lifetime collection figures of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which currently stands at Rs. 387 crores.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar has only great things to say about Baahubali director S S Rajamouli:
This decade and many to follow will always belong to him!!!! Salute and Respect forever! @ssrajamouli is the new super hero! #baahubalimanpic.twitter.com/AiFplJtVF5— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017
Baahubali 2 had already made Rs 500 crore through distribution and satellite rights. Baahubali: The Conclusion reunited the original cast of the film with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj reprising their roles. Prabhas features in dual roles in the second part.