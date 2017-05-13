Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hindi Version Inches Towards Rs 400 Crore Mark

Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) shows 'no sign of stopping' at creating major box office records. The film's current total now stands at Rs 395.50 crore

All India | Written by | Updated: May 13, 2017 13:17 IST
Prabhas in Baahubali 2

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. On Friday, the film earned Rs 9.50 crore
  2. "Baahubali 2 continues to shatter myths, records," tweeted Taran Adarsh
  3. In US, the film is a monstrous hit
On Friday, the film earned Rs 9.50 crore, reports Box Office India. Baahubali: The Conclusion's current total now stands at Rs 395.50 crore. S S Rajamouli's epic film is just Rs 5 crore away from crossing the 400 crore-mark. "#Baahubali2 *400 NOT OUT*... Continues to shatter MYTHS RECORDS... 3rd Fri HIGHER," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baahubali: The Conclusion has surpassed all major box office records of highest grossing films like 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal. Baahubali: The Conclusion, which across 8,000 screens on April 28, has completed two successful weeks at the box office.

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet.
 

Worldwide, Baahubali: The Conclusion has made over Rs 1,000 crore. In US, Baahubali: The Conclusion is a 'monstrous hit,' with box office collections over Rs 110 crore, reports Taran Adarsh.
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the final instalment of Rajamouli's magnum opus. The film stars Prabhas in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali while Rana Daggubati stars as Bhallala Deva. Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia are also part of the film. It released two years after the first part - Baahubali: The Beginning, hit the screens. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi release.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu and Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3, which released yesterday, couldn't make much business as Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to 'dominate,' reported Box Office India.
 

Trending

