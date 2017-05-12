Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: With Over 390 Crore, Hindi Crosses Aamir Khan's Dangal

S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) is inching towards Rs 400 crore. The film released across 8,000 screens on April 28 (exactly two weeks ago) in various languages. Baahubali: The Conclusion has so far earned Rs 390.25 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has finally surpassed the lifetime business of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 387.34 crore). The final instalment of Rajamouli's film registered 100% opening during the initial weeks. By the end of week 1, Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) collected Rs 247 crore and Rs 143.25 crore in the next week, reports Taran Adarsh. Here's Baahubali: The Conclusion box office record:
Highlights
- Baahubali 2 has so far earned Rs 390.25 crore
- In week 1, the film collected Rs 247 crore
- Globally, the film has already earned over Rs 1,000 crore
#Baahubali2— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017
Week 1: 247 cr
Week 2: 143.25
Total: 390.25 cr NETT
HINDI. India biz.
Taran Adarsh also compiled the film's business during the first and second week:
#Baahubali2— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017
Week 1: 247 cr
Week 2: 143.25
Total: 390.25 cr NETT
HINDI. India biz.
"#Baahubali2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Collects 390.25 cr in 2 weeks... All set to start a new Club for HINDI films: 400 cr Club. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
#Baahubali2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Collects 390.25 cr in 2 weeks... All set to start a new Club for HINDI films: 400 cr Club. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017
Box Office India reports that Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to 'dominate' despite two major releases today - Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3.
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) will be the first film to enter the 400 crore-mark at the box office. Earlier, PK was the first Hindi film to enter the 300 crore-mark.
Films that started these Clubs— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017
100 cr: #Ghajini [2008]
200 cr: #3Idiots [2009]
300 cr: #PK [2014]
400 cr: #Baahubali2 [2017]
HINDI
The film released two years after the first part - Baahubali: The Beginning, hit the screens. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi release.
Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali while Rana Daggubati stars as the antagonist Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj features as Katappa. Actresses Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia reprise their role from Part 1.