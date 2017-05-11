Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hindi Will 'Surpass' Aamir Khan's Dangal

The Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is emerging as the 'highest grosser,' reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film had earned Rs 357 crore till Tuesday and Taran Adarsh's tweet suggests that Baahubali: The Conclusion to topple the box office collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which stands at Rs 387.34 crore. "#Baahubali2 to surpass lifetime business of #Dangal. Emerge HIGHEST GROSSER... First film to touch Rs 400 cr... HINDI," Mr Adarsh tweeted. In all the languages, the epic film has collected over Rs 1,100 crore, Box Office India reports. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the final instalment of Rajamouli's magnum opus, which released across 8,000 screens on April 28.
Highlights
- The film has collected over Rs 1,100 crore, in all languages
- Reportedly, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) will earn Rs 400 crore
- In US, Baahubali 2 has crossed Rs 100 crore-mark
Here's Mr Adarsh's tweet:
#Baahubali2 to surpass *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [ 387.38 cr]... Emerge HIGHEST GROSSER... First film to touch 400 cr... HINDI. Nett.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2017
Box Office India predicts that Baahubali: The Conclusion will earn over Rs 1,500 crore globally. A week after Baahubali 2 hit the screens, Dangal released in China. Though Aamir's film is performing well, but Baahubali 2 continues to rule the box office.
In US, Baahubali: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 100 crore-mark, tweeted Taran Adarsh.
#Baahubali2 crosses $ 17 mn in NORTH AMERICA - till 9 May:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2017
USA: $ 16,404,227
Canada: $ 610,162
Total: $ 17,014,389 [ 109.80 cr]@Rentrak
Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia. The Hindi version of the film has been produced by Karan Johar.
Two major releases are scheduled for this Friday - Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu and Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3. While Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to dominate, it would be interesting to see Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3's box office reports. Box Office India reports that Meri Pyaari Bindu will appeal to 'five major cities, but Sarkar 3 is just 'passe.'