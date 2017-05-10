Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hindi Version Earns Rs 357 Crore So Far

The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to maintain a 'superb hold' at the box office even after 12 days of its release. Box Office India reports that S S Rajamouli's film earned Rs 15.50 crore on Tuesday. Baahubali: The Conclusion's current total now stands at Rs 357 crore. In US box office, the epic film has crossed over the 100 crore-mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls Baahubali: The Conclusion's box office success as 'incredible.' "#Baahubali2 is on a RECORD-SMASHING spree, enjoying a GLORIOUS RUN," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Box Office India predicts that Baahubali: The Conclusion will continue to reign the box office till Salman Khan's Tubelight hits the screens on Eid.
The second week collections (Rs 112 crore) of Baahubali: The Conclusion have surpassed the record of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which earned Rs 111.56 crore in its second week, reports Box Office India. Dangal, which released in China last week, is a 'trendsetter' there, tweeted Taran Adarsh.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, the final instalment of Rajamouli's magnum opus released across 8,000 screens on April 28 in various languages. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions released the Hindi version of the film.
Over the weekend, Prabhas, who stars as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in the film, thanked fans for making Baahubali series successful. In a Facebook post, the actor wrote, "To All My Fans, a big hug to each one of you for all the love that you'll have showered on me. I have tried my best to go through a lot of the efforts that you all have put to express your affection for me from different parts of India and even overseas. I am truly overwhelmed with everything."
Apart from Prabhas, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.