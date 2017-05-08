Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hindi Version Inches Towards Rs 400 Crore

Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajamouli's film collected Rs 80 crore over the second weekend and the total is Rs 327.75 crore

All India | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2017 15:25 IST
Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas in a film still

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baahubali 2 Hindi version collected Rs 80 crore over the second weekend
  2. Baahubali 2 has collected above Rs 327 crore in Hindi
  3. Rajamouli's film has made over Rs 1,000 crore globally
Director S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi version) collected Rs 80 crore over the second weekend after it released on April 28, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Despite the release of Hollywood film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper, Baahubali 2 maintained a strong hold on the box office. "The Baahubali 2 wave remains super strong," he tweeted. Baahubali 2 Hindi version made RS 128 crore over the first weekend and over the second weekend it made Rs 80.75 crore. "A mere 36.91 per cent decline in weekend 2, outstanding," tweeted Taran Adarsh. In another story,Baahubali 2 has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide.

Taran Adarsh gave Baahubali's box office report:
 
 

Here's the Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 comparison:
 

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is updating box office goals for future film in USA. The film collected more than Rs 100 crore in North America, the first Indian film to do so.

Rishi Kapoor, who recently watch the Rajamouli-directed film rightly noted: ""BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business."
 

Meanwhile, actors Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu congratulated Rajamouli for Baahubali 2's magnificent success:
 
 

The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion is distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas in the titular role and rana Daggubati as antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty plays the role of Devsena, Ramya Krishnan stars as Sivagami while Sathyaraj played the role of Katappa. Baahubali 2 released two years after the first part - Baahubali: The Beginning.

