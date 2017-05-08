Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hindi Version Inches Towards Rs 400 Crore

Highlights
- Baahubali 2 Hindi version collected Rs 80 crore over the second weekend
- Baahubali 2 has collected above Rs 327 crore in Hindi
- Rajamouli's film has made over Rs 1,000 crore globally
Taran Adarsh gave Baahubali's box office report:
The #Baahubali2 wave remains SUPER-STRONG... Collects a MASSIVE 80.75 cr in Weekend 2, taking its 10-day total to 327.75 cr. HINDI.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017
#Baahubali2 is speeding towards 400 cr... [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr. Total: 327.75 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017
Here's the Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 comparison:
#Baahubali2— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017
Weekend 1: 128 cr
Weekend 2: 80.75 cr
A mere 36.91% decline in Weekend 2... OUTSTANDING!
HINDI. India biz.
Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is updating box office goals for future film in USA. The film collected more than Rs 100 crore in North America, the first Indian film to do so.
Rishi Kapoor, who recently watch the Rajamouli-directed film rightly noted: ""BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business."
"BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films pic.twitter.com/lGYpDZR1W0— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017
Meanwhile, actors Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu congratulated Rajamouli for Baahubali 2's magnificent success:
My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli,Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2017
The unthinkable has happened! 1000 crores & counting! Thankyou @ssrajamouli & team for making me & the entire Telugu film fraternity proud:)— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2017
The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion is distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas in the titular role and rana Daggubati as antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty plays the role of Devsena, Ramya Krishnan stars as Sivagami while Sathyaraj played the role of Katappa. Baahubali 2 released two years after the first part - Baahubali: The Beginning.