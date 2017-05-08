Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hindi Version Inches Towards Rs 400 Crore

Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas in a film still

Highlights Baahubali 2 Hindi version collected Rs 80 crore over the second weekend Baahubali 2 has collected above Rs 327 crore in Hindi Rajamouli's film has made over Rs 1,000 crore globally

The #Baahubali2 wave remains SUPER-STRONG... Collects a MASSIVE 80.75 cr in Weekend 2, taking its 10-day total to 327.75 cr. HINDI. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

#Baahubali2 is speeding towards 400 cr... [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr. Total: 327.75 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

#Baahubali2

Weekend 1: 128 cr

Weekend 2: 80.75 cr

A mere 36.91% decline in Weekend 2... OUTSTANDING!

HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

"BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films pic.twitter.com/lGYpDZR1W0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017

My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli,Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2017

The unthinkable has happened! 1000 crores & counting! Thankyou @ssrajamouli & team for making me & the entire Telugu film fraternity proud:) — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2017