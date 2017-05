Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hindi Version Inches Towards Rs 400 Crore

Highlights Baahubali 2 Hindi version collected Rs 80 crore over the second weekend Baahubali 2 has collected above Rs 327 crore in Hindi Rajamouli's film has made over Rs 1,000 crore globally

"BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films pic.twitter.com/lGYpDZR1W0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017

My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli,Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2017

The unthinkable has happened! 1000 crores & counting! Thankyou @ssrajamouli & team for making me & the entire Telugu film fraternity proud:) — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2017

Director S S Rajamouli's(Hindi version) collected Rs 80 crore over the second weekend after it released on April 28, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Despite the release of Hollywood film, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper,maintained a strong hold on the box office. "Thewave remains super strong," he tweeted.Hindi version made RS 128 crore over the first weekend and over the second weekend it made Rs 80.75 crore. "A mere 36.91 per cent decline in weekend 2, outstanding," tweeted Taran Adarsh. In another story, Baahubali 2 has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide.Taran Adarsh gave's box office report:Here's the Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 comparison:Meanwhile,is updating box office goals for future film in USA. The film collected more than Rs 100 crore in North America, the first Indian film to do so.Rishi Kapoor, who recently watch the Rajamouli-directed film rightly noted : ""BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business."Meanwhile, actors Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu congratulated Rajamouli for's magnificent success:The Hindi version ofis distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.stars Prabhas in the titular role and rana Daggubati as antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty plays the role of Devsena, Ramya Krishnan stars as Sivagami while Sathyaraj played the role of Katappa.released two years after the first part -