Baadshaho Poster: Ajay Devgn Is 'The Badass In A Bandana' Ajay Devgn revealed his look from Baadshaho, his upcoming film. He is dressed in black and seems he is bent on revenge

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ajay Devgn in Baadshaho (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn) New Delhi: Highlights "The badass in the bandana," Ajay wrote on social media Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of the Emergency era Baadshaho releases on September 1 Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of the Emergency era of the 70s. Baadshaaho is directed by Milan Luthria. The first poster of Baadshaho clearly revealed the subject of the film.



Here's Ajay Devgn's first look from the film.

The badass in the bandana! @Baadshahopic.twitter.com/QUvkhYvQrn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 13, 2017



Check out the first poster of Baadshaho.

1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017



Baadshaaho is Ajay Devgn's fourth film with Milan Luthria after Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, in which the actor co-starred with Emraan Hashmi. Ajay and Emraan have also co-starred in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.



Of the film, Milan Luthria earlier told news agency PTI, "This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject."



Baadshaho releases on September 1.



After Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn will star in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, the fourth film in Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is scheduled for a Diwali release. Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu reprise their roles in Golmaal Again.





A day after releasing the teaser poster of Baadshaho , actor Ajay Devgn has now revealed his first look from the film. Ajay is dressed in black and his face is half-covered with a bandana. He is holding two guns. "The badass in the bandana," Ajay captioned his post on social media. The plot ofis set against the backdrop of the Emergency era of the 70s. Ajay Devgn co-stars with Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jammwal in the action-thriller.is directed by Milan Luthria. The first poster ofclearly revealed the subject of the film.Here's Ajay Devgn's first look from the film.Check out the first poster ofis Ajay Devgn's fourth film with Milan Luthria afterand, in which the actor co-starred with Emraan Hashmi. Ajay and Emraan have also co-starred inOf the film, Milan Luthria earlier told news agency PTI, "This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject."releases on September 1.After, Ajay Devgn will star in Rohit Shetty's, the fourth film inseries.