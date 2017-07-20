Baadshaho May Self-Censor, Trim Intimate Scene Between Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz

Baadshaho director Milan Luthria will reportedly trim a 10-minute intimate scene between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz

All India | Written by | Updated: July 20, 2017 12:02 IST
Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in Baadshaho

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "He didn't want to attract the wrath of the Censors," said an insider
  2. "Milan decided to trim the kisses and bareback shots," said an insider
  3. "Milan wants Baadshaho to get a U/A certificate," said an insider
Filmmaker Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, is all set release in theatres on September 1. Ahead of its release, the director has decided to trim a 10-minute intimate scene from the movie to avoid objections from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported mid-day. "The scene between Ileana and Ajay, if left as is, lasts for 10 minutes. It's aesthetically shot and is crucial to the film's plot. But Milan decided to shorten it, trimming the kisses and bareback shots. He didn't want to attract the wrath of the Censors," mid-day quoted an insider as saying.

"The film is all-out commercial and he wants it to get a U/A certificate. The scene would have resulted in an 'A' certificate," the insider added.

Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of Emergency (1975-1977). The film narrates a fictional story of six people who try to bring a change in their destiny by pulling of a heist.

Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film has been extensively shot in Rajasthan.

In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Milan Luthria said that Baadshaho is a 'historical fictional film.' "We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject," PTI quoted Mr Luthria as saying.

The teaser of Baadshaho was unveiled by the makers of the film on June 20.
 

Baadshaho marks Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with Milan Luthria. They have previously worked together in films like Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

(With PTI inputs)

