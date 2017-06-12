Baadshaho First Poster: Ajay Devgn Reveals Details Of New Film Ajay Devgn unveiled the teaser poster of his upcoming film Baadshaho on social media today

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Poster of Ajay Devgn's film Baadshaho (Image courtesy: Ajay Devgn) New Delhi: Highlights "Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming!," wrote Ajay Devgn Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency The film has been directed by Milan Luthria Baadshaho on social media today. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency and the poster shared by the 48-year-old actor is sure to leave you intrigued. "Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming!," wrote Ajay Devgn. Baadshaho also features Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria. Baadshaho, which has been widely shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1. See the teaser poster of the film shared by Ajay Devgn here:

1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:35am PDT



Actress Sunny Leone will be seen making a special appearance in the movie. The 36-year-old actress will reportedly feature in a song along with Emraan Hashmi.



Baadshaho marks Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with Milan Luthria. They have previously worked together in films like Kachche Dhaage (1999), Chori Chori (2003) and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. (2010).



Baadshaho will see Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi re-unite on screen after a gap of six years . They last co-starred in 2011 movie Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. They also featured together in the 2010 movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.



Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie Shivaay.



Ajay Devgn will also feature in the sequel of 2012 movie Son Of Sardaar, titled Battle of Saragarhi.





Actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the teaser poster of his upcoming filmon social media today. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency and the poster shared by the 48-year-old actor is sure to leave you intrigued. "Sandstorm Is Coming!," wrote Ajay Devgn.also features Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria., which has been widely shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1. See the teaser poster of the film shared by Ajay Devgn here:Actress Sunny Leone will be seen making a special appearance in the movie. The 36-year-old actress will reportedly feature in a song along with Emraan Hashmi.marks Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with Milan Luthria. They have previously worked together in films like(1999),(2003) and. (2010).will see Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi re-unite on screen after a gap of six years . They last co-starred in 2011 movie, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. They also featured together in the 2010 movieAjay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie After Baadshaho, he will feature in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again , co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor.Ajay Devgn will also feature in the sequel of 2012 movie, titled