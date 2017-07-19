Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Is 'Open To Doing Experimental Roles' Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao

Ayushmann Khurrana photographed at the trailer launch of Bareilly Ki Barfi New Delhi: Highlights The trailer of Ayushmann's Bareilly Ki Barfi was unveiled today Ayushmann's Bareilly Ki Barfi will release on August 18 Ayushmann is currently filming for Shoot The Piano Player Bareilly Ki Barfi, said that he is 'open to doing experimental roles,' reports news agency PTI. At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, the 32-year-old actor was asked if he wanted to change his image of a 'good boy,' to which he responded: "Yes, I am open to doing experimental roles. In this film Bareilly Ki Barfi, I am playing a small town boy who is very bullish by nature. In this film, I also dance madly in some scenes like what we do at our friends' weddings."



"And then I have also worked in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film. That character is very different from all the roles that I have played in films so far... so yes, I think the image is changing," he added.



Ayushmann Khurrana was also questioned as to why he refused to work in the sequel of Happy Bhaag Jaayegi. "I was shooting with Sriram Raghavan and, therefore, said no to that film. As an actor, we have certain limitation of dates and all... so, we cannot do everything at the same time. But that film is also interesting," PTI quoted the Hawaizaada actor as saying.



Ayushmann Khurrana's Bareilly Ki Barfi also features Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed Swara Bhaskar's Nil Battey Sannata.



The trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi was unveiled by the makers of the film on Wednesday.





Bareilly Ki Barfi will release on August 18.



Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. After Bareilly Ki Barfi, he will be seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar. His other upcoming projects are - Manmarziyan and



(With PTI inputs)



