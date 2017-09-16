Ayurveda Students Set Guinness Book Record In Jaipur

As many as 733 ayurveda students here today entered the Guinness Book of World Record for most people receiving 'Naysa Karm', an ayurvedic treatment, simultaneously for over seven minutes.'Nasya karm' (treatment) refers to the ayurvedic therapy that includes instillation of herbal oils, juices or powders through the nasal route. It works specifically on disorders of ear, nose and throat.'Nasya' is one of the five 'panchakarma' techniques used in ayurvedic detoxification therapies.The students, who gathered here from various ayurvedic institutions across the country on the second day of the three-day youth festival at the National Ayurveda Institute, have set the record for "most people receiving panchkarm treatment simultaneously".The official adjudicator of the Guinness Book of World Record, Swapnil Dangarikar, gave away the certificate, saying it was impressive to see ayurveda students performing 'Nasya Karm'.Addressing the event, BJP MP from Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra said one can achieve good health by adopting ayurveda and also have better longevity of life.Rajasthan Lokayukta S S Kothari said one should answer the world through their work and not through speech.The world record set by the students is true example that the ayurveda is a best medicine practice in the world, he said.