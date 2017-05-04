Ayodhya's Traditional Ram Leela Resumes On Yogi Adityanath'sInitiative

Following orders from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to restart the traditional Ram Leela at Ayodhya, the event was rolled out on Wednesday evening, an official spokesman said.The Ram Leela will be staged on the premises of the Ayodhya Research Institute.It had been discontinued several years back owing to lack of budget and disinterest by successive state governments.The spokesman informed that the Avadh Aadarsh Ramleela Mandal of Mahant Jayram Das will perform between May 3 and May 17, while from May 18 to June 1, Dr Harihar's Balaji Ram Leela Mandli will stage its shows.