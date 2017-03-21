Ayodhya Ram Temple - Babri Masjid Issue: 1528 To Now, A 10-Point Timeline

The Ram temple case is pending since 2010 after Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court order.

Ayodhya: Nearly 70 years after the first court case was filed, Supreme Court has suggested that the dispute over the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi land was best resolved through negotiations and not a judicial verdict. The dispute that has dominated the country's political discourse has seen many twists and turns. The matter has been pending since 2010, when the top court stayed the verdict of the Allahabad High Court. The High Court had said Lord Ram was born under the central dome of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and Hindus have the right to worship there.