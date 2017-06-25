Ayesha Takia On What's Been Keeping Her Busy Apart From Motherhood "Now I have a little more time in hand because he goes to school. It is a great time for me to do different work," said Ayesha Takia

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Ayesha Takia with her son Mikail (courtesy ayeshatakia) New Delhi: Highlights 'Have been looking after businesses with my husband,' said Ayesha 'My son just turned three and a half,' she added 'Now I have a little more time in hand,' said Ayesha Aap Ke Liye Hum, said that work and motherhood have been keeping her occupied. Ayesha and Farhan Azmi married in 2009 and are parents to three-year-old Mikail. Of balancing her duties between being a mother and a working woman, she said: "I have been running around, looking after businesses with my husband. So, I have been busy with that," reported news agency IANS. Ayesha, who recently made a comeback in a new single Zindagi Yeh Zindagi, told IANS, that she wants to explore new avenues. "Now I have a little more time in hand because he goes to school. It is a great time for me to do different work," Ayesha said in her interview.



When asked about



Talking about motherhood, Ayesha added: "It has been absolutely fantastic. It is such a self-learning process because I had no idea that I could muster up so much patience, unconditional love, hard work and selflessness for another human being."



The 31-year-old Socha Na Tha actress recently featured in headlines for



Ayesha Takia is best known for her roles in films like Socha Na Tha, Cash and Dor.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Ayesha Takia , who was last seen in 2013 film, said that work and motherhood have been keeping her occupied. Ayesha and Farhan Azmi married in 2009 and are parents to three-year-old Mikail. Of balancing her duties between being a mother and a working woman, she said: "I have been running around, looking after businesses with my husband. So, I have been busy with that," reported news agency IANS. Ayesha, who recently made a comeback in a new single, told IANS, that she wants to explore new avenues. "Now I have a little more time in hand because he goes to school. It is a great time for me to do different work," Ayesha said in her interview.When asked about her break from Bollywood , she told IANS. "My son just turned three and a half and so, he's super naughty and requires a lot of my time. I think all parents know this is a lot of responsibility... looking after children."Talking about motherhood, Ayesha added: "It has been absolutely fantastic. It is such a self-learning process because I had no idea that I could muster up so much patience, unconditional love, hard work and selflessness for another human being."The 31-year-oldactress recently featured in headlines for opening about disagreeing with the sexist comments often made by her father-in-law, politician Abu Azmi, who is known for making controversial remarks. Ayesha, who never shies away from sharing her views in strongly-worded posts, also recently shut down rumours that she got botox and plastic surgery saying photos of herself that went viral were 'morphed.'Ayesha Takia is best known for her roles in films likeand(With IANS inputs)