Ayesha Takia Handled Botox Rumours With 'Thick Skin,' Says Pics Were Morphed

'I found it funny when the pictures came,' said Ayesha Takia

Updated: June 20, 2017 17:30 IST
Ayesha Takia recently featured in the single Zindagi Tujhse Kya Karen Shikvey (courtesy ayeshatakia)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'I found it funny when the pictures came,' said Ayesha Takia
  2. 'The pictures were morphed,' she added
  3. 'But then it was all over the place,' said Ayesha
Ayesha Takia has found a solution to deal with trolls and those unpleasant rumours about her getting Botox and plastic surgery. Earlier this year, the Internet thought that she underwent cosmetic surgery after she attended the launch of a restaurant in Mumbai looking noticeably different than before. In a recent interview with news agency PTI, the actress also responded to speculation about Botox and cosmetic surgery, saying: "I found it funny when the pictures came. I thought it was so hilarious, it doesn't look like me. The pictures were morphed. But then it was all over the place and people were taking it seriously."
 
ayesha

Ayesha Takia with her husband Farhan Azmi

Twitter had also brutally trolled Ayesha Takia, pointing out her lips looked swollen and citing her as an example of plastic surgery gone wrong.
 
 
 

However, Ayesha said she doesn't pay heed to such rumours anymore. "We are surrounded by social media today. You have to develop a thick skin and get over it. So, I cleared things out as much as I could and ultimately laughed it off," she told PTI.

Soon after she was trolled in February this year, Ayesha responded with subtle yet powerful Instagram posts. Of trolling, she told PTI: "It's not just for actors, but people in general are getting trolled. My sister gets trolled for just having tattoos and piercing. Anyone can get picked on."

These were Ayesha's messages to the haters:
 

..

A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on


 


Ayesha Takia recently featured in the single Zindagi Tujhse Kya Karen Shikvey, which has been composed by Amit Mishra. She is best known for films like Dor, Dil Maange Mor, Socha Na Tha and Home Delivery.

(With PTI inputs)

