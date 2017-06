Ayesha Takia Handled Botox Rumours With 'Thick Skin,' Says Pics Were Morphed

Highlights 'I found it funny when the pictures came,' said Ayesha Takia 'The pictures were morphed,' she added 'But then it was all over the place,' said Ayesha

Ayesha Takia with her husband Farhan Azmi

Plastic Surgery Could Be Disaster Ayesha Takia Proved It.. - Pakeez Muqadas(Paki) (@Mpakeez7) February 24, 2017

Wonder why Ayesha Takia aspired to become a cross between Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/dJeA5xUhMP - EXAMS (@khaleesirkapoor) February 24, 2017

1. Ayesha Takia before surgery

2. The Plastic Surgeon

3. Ayesha Takia after surgey pic.twitter.com/MOysWbKYHf - SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2017

.. A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:11pm PST

Crazzzy long arm me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF #ayeshatakia A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:14am PST

Ayesha Takia has found a solution to deal with trolls and those unpleasant rumours about her getting Botox and plastic surgery. Earlier this year, the Internet thought that she underwent cosmetic surgery after she attended the launch of a restaurant in Mumbai looking noticeably different than before. In a recent interview with news agency PTI, the actress also responded to speculation about Botox and cosmetic surgery, saying: "I found it funny when the pictures came. I thought it was so hilarious, it doesn't look like me. The pictures were morphed. But then it was all over the place and people were taking it seriously."Twitter had also brutally trolled Ayesha Takia, pointing out her lips looked swollen and citing her as an example of plastic surgery gone wrong.However, Ayesha said she doesn't pay heed to such rumours anymore. "We are surrounded by social media today. You have to develop a thick skin and get over it. So, I cleared things out as much as I could and ultimately laughed it off," she told PTI.Soon after she was trolled in February this year, Ayesha responded with subtle yet powerful Instagram posts. Of trolling, she told PTI: "It's not just for actors, but people in general are getting trolled. My sister gets trolled for just having tattoos and piercing. Anyone can get picked on."These were Ayesha's messages to the haters:Ayesha Takia recently featured in the single, which has been composed by Amit Mishra. She is best known for films likeand(With PTI inputs)