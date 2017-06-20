Ayesha Takia Handled Botox Rumours With 'Thick Skin,' Says Pics Were Morphed

Highlights
- 'I found it funny when the pictures came,' said Ayesha Takia
- 'The pictures were morphed,' she added
- 'But then it was all over the place,' said Ayesha
Plastic Surgery Could Be Disaster Ayesha Takia Proved It..- Pakeez Muqadas(Paki) (@Mpakeez7) February 24, 2017
Wonder why Ayesha Takia aspired to become a cross between Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/dJeA5xUhMP- EXAMS (@khaleesirkapoor) February 24, 2017
1. Ayesha Takia before surgery- SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2017
2. The Plastic Surgeon
3. Ayesha Takia after surgey pic.twitter.com/MOysWbKYHf
However, Ayesha said she doesn't pay heed to such rumours anymore. "We are surrounded by social media today. You have to develop a thick skin and get over it. So, I cleared things out as much as I could and ultimately laughed it off," she told PTI.
Soon after she was trolled in February this year, Ayesha responded with subtle yet powerful Instagram posts. Of trolling, she told PTI: "It's not just for actors, but people in general are getting trolled. My sister gets trolled for just having tattoos and piercing. Anyone can get picked on."
These were Ayesha's messages to the haters:
Crazzzy long arm me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF #ayeshatakia
Ayesha Takia recently featured in the single Zindagi Tujhse Kya Karen Shikvey, which has been composed by Amit Mishra. She is best known for films like Dor, Dil Maange Mor, Socha Na Tha and Home Delivery.
(With PTI inputs)