5 Soldiers Trapped After Snow Tracks Cave In Near Machil Sector In Kupwara

Five army personnel are trapped after the snow tracks they were travelling on caved in at Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Rescue operations by the army are underway.The incident comes just days after two avalanches hit a military post and a patrol along the Line of Control or de facto border between India and Pakistan, killing 15.A massive overnight avalanche on Wednesday had buried a military post manned by 10 soldiers in the Gurez sector. Despite hostile weather, rescue operations were launched and an officer and six soldiers were rescued from the buried post. The bodies of three soldiers were recovered.Another avalanche had swept away an army patrol in the same area.Kashmir has seen heavy snow this week and authorities had warned of the "high danger" of avalanches over Friday and Saturday.Power and communication lines have also been cut in some areas.Officials evacuated dozens of residents from high-risk areas after authorities issued avalanche warning in many parts of the region, especially along the Line of Control.On Wednesday, four members of a family and an army officer were killed when they were buried by two separate avalanches.In 2012, a massive avalanche in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir killed 140 people.